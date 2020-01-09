Jordan Etem has one of the most expansive and transformative brand networks in the world. Driving transformation across the web with companies on the cutting edge.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2020) - Jordan Etem built a media network and system that is driving transformation and catalyzing growth in the marketplace. His creations, perspectives, and innovations are expansive, integrated, and global. Jordan created transformational practices for innovation that drive global progress with applied machine learning, applied data science, and effective business strategy. His reach connects the most distributed systems in the world. The ripple effect is gaining momentum worldwide now.





Jordan Etem, Growth Catalyst: Driving Transformation.



Inspiration moves the needle. Communities worldwide are paying attention to Jordan's creative leadership on YouTube (300+ Videos) and across the web. Leveraging technology to improve and grow communities, he's designed a unified communication network for global growth and transformation.

He is focused on leading initiatives to improve public education at the university level. His engagement and influence is fueling forward-thinking Vision & Execution. He's on the forefront of artificial intelligence and machine learning in practice. Jordan Etem has quietly built one of the most powerful, interesting, and original media networks on Facebook with a very effective engagement model.

Jordan has built a hyper-connected and engaging community on Twitter. Putting people first, Jordan has established strong relationships with Governments, Non-Profits, the most trusted Institutions, Technology Companies, Fortune 500 companies, and organizations leading the market. With wide distribution, community impact, original content, original media, and cutting-edge growth strategies, Jordan's Network has incredible value.

The Orange Movement is largely influenced by Jordan's impact, and it has built major momentum. It focuses on social justice, public health, science, research & development, economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and global innovation. (ShareTheOrange Social Campaign, Orange The World, Involving UN Women, the United Nations, national governments, the European Commission and Alzheimer's Research UK, are all involved and affiliated with the Orange Movement).

UN Women:

https://www.unwomen.org/en/news/in-focus/end-violence-against-women/2018

United Nations:

https://www.un.org/en/events/endviolenceday/

Alzheimer's Research UK:

https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/orange/

European Commission:

https://eeas.europa.eu/csdp-missions-operations/euam-iraq/54350/orange-world-and-stop-violence-against-women_en

Bill Gates:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10155341566371961

His leadership has secured lasting and enduring alliances, strengthening partnerships that are shaping the technology industry and marketplace overall.

Leading the story, Jordan is inspiring new products, developing market-based solutions that are meeting unmet needs in the marketplace with a compelling engaging approach. Pragmatic and visionary, Jordan is passionate about making an impact with technology and his partners.

"Visionary leadership makes vision, memorable, relatable, and practical."

- Jordan Etem

Press Contact:

Jordan Etem: inquiries@jordanjamesetem.com

Website: www.jordanjamesetem.com

Phone: (800) 279-1455

Address:

Jordan Etem Networks

201 E Center St Ste 112-3138

Anaheim, CA 92805

