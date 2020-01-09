SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag publishes its 2020 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822 the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today published its financial calendar for the publication of press release and financial communication for 2020.

Event Date* Before / After stock market openning FY 2019 sales February 21st before Stock Market opening FY 2019 audited results March 16th before Stock Market opening 2020 Q1 sales April 23rd after Stock Market close Shareholders Meeting June 4th 2020 H1 sales July 28th after Stock Market close H1 2020 audited results September 23rd after Stock Market close 2020 Q3 sales October 23rd before Stock Market opening

Note (*): Those informations are subject to modification.

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag VUSION ESL solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; better inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations. SES-imagotag has 16 offices and R&D centers around the world, including Palo Alto and Chicago in North America.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

Shan - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Sarah Levy-Quentin: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 03 84 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

