Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag publishes its 2020 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822 the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today published its financial calendar for the publication of press release and financial communication for 2020.

EventDate*Before / After stock market openning
FY 2019 salesFebruary 21stbefore Stock Market opening
FY 2019 audited resultsMarch 16thbefore Stock Market opening
2020 Q1 salesApril 23rdafter Stock Market close
Shareholders MeetingJune 4th
2020 H1 salesJuly 28thafter Stock Market close
H1 2020 audited resultsSeptember 23rdafter Stock Market close
2020 Q3 salesOctober 23rdbefore Stock Market opening

Note (*): Those informations are subject to modification.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag VUSION ESL solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; better inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations. SES-imagotag has 16 offices and R&D centers around the world, including Palo Alto and Chicago in North America.

www.ses-imagotag.com
SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris
Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

Contact

Shan - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Sarah Levy-Quentin: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 03 84 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

