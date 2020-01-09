SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on improving the product quality through the supply chain by performing supplier risk analysis

Project background

The company wanted to examine risk quality from suppliers' and customers' perspectives. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to gain specific insights into risks in their global supply chain.

The company wanted to gain specific insights into risks in their global supply chain. Objective 2: They also wanted to analyze risks associated with tier-1 suppliers to improve product quality.

They also wanted to analyze risks associated with tier-1 suppliers to improve product quality.

"Companies must perform a supplier risk analysis to ensure the smooth functioning of the supply chain as the number of stakeholders in the supply chain network has increased," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading distributor in the US FMCG industry - increased the flexibility of manageable quality products. The solution offered helped them to:

Obtain better insights to improve, transparency, implement quality control programs and reduce the product transit time.

Contract an external organization to inspect, evaluate and implement new companies'practices.

Outcome: To address the specific requirements of the client, the experts at SpendEdge analyzed all suppliers associated with the organization. They identified various risks such as quality risk, price risk, technology risk, and environmental risk. This helped the client to define action plans and improve the product quality through the supply chain. The solution offered further helped the client to gain insights into the supplier's production practices and terminate suppliers' relationships with high risks.

