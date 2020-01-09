UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend

9 January 2020



UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)





Re: Dividend Announcement



The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the first interim period as follows:





Ex Dividend Date16 January 2020

Record Date17 January 2020

Payment Date31 January 2020

Dividend per Share1.125 pence (Sterling)







For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson