09.01.2020
UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, January 9

9 January 2020

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the first interim period as follows:


Ex Dividend Date16 January 2020
Record Date17 January 2020
Payment Date31 January 2020
Dividend per Share1.125 pence (Sterling)


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

