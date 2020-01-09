Regulatory News:

An addendum to the liquidity agreement has been executed on 20 December 2019 with NATIXIS ODDO BHF in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the AMF (French Market Authority) decision N° 2018- 01 of 2 July 2018 setting up the liquidity agreements for capital securities as normal market practice.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at December 31th, 2019

19 660 SEB shares

1 631 618.22

From 01/07/2019 to 31/12/2019, were executed:

Purchase: 1 889 transactions

Sale: 1 757 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

Purchase: 149 991 shares and €21 324 723.70

Sale: 137 292 shares and €19 493 323.30

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at June 30th, 2019:

6 961 SEB shares

3 463 018.63

For information, the following assets appeared at the implementation of the agreement, at July 2nd, 2018

8 225 SEB shares

3 043 039.44

