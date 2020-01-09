

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Optimism about a phase one U.S.-China trade deal and easing U.S.-Iran tensions lifted sentiment in European markets and pushed up prices of stocks from across several sectors on Thursday.



Tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would not respond militarily to the Iranian missile strikes on Iraq bases housing U.S. troops.



Trump had previously threatened a harsh response to any attack by Iran but now says he will only impose new sanctions on Iran's already struggling economy.



On the trade front, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to travel to Washington to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the U.S. next week.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.31%, due largely to a good show by technology shares. Among the major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX gained 1.31%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.31% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.19%, while Switzerland's SMI edged down 0.01%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine ended higher, while Finland, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ended flat.



In the German market, Lufthansa rallied about 4%. MTU Aero, Volkswagen, Continental, Adidas and Deutsche TeleKom gained 2 to 3%, while SAP, Fesenius, Infineon and Henkel ended higher by 1.5 to 2%.



In France, STMicroElectronics gained nearly 2.5%. Essilor Luxottica, Safran, Louis Vuitton and Dassault Systemes ended higher by 1.3 to 1.6%.



Sodexo shares plunged more than 6%. The food services group backed its fiscal 2020 guidance for organic revenue growth of about 4% after reporting 7.1% growth in revenue in the first quarter.



Unibail Rodamco, Renault and Vinci declined 1 to 1.4%.



In the U.K. market, NMC Health climbed more than 6.5%, rebounding from recent sharp losses. Vodafone Group and Rolls Royce Holdings both ended higher by about 3%, while Direct Line Insurance, IAG, Ferguson, Easy Jet and Rentokil gained 2 to 2.75%.



Shares of Marks & Spencer plunged 11% after the company reported a 0.6% fall in U.K. revenue for the three months to the end of December.



Ocado declined more than 4% and Fresnillo shed 3.4%. Kingfisher, BHP Group, British Land Company, Pearson and Lloyds Bank also declined sharply.



In economic news, the euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged at the lowest rate since 2008 in November, Eurostat reported today. The jobless rate came in at 7.5% in November, the same rate as in October. The rate came in line with expectations.



German industrial production grew 1.1% on a monthly basis in November, offsetting a 1% fall in October, official data showed. Economists had forecast a 0.8% rise.



On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 2.6% after falling 4.6% in October. Output was forecast to drop 3.7%.



Separate data showed that German exports dropped by more-than-expected 2.3% month on month, reversing a 1.5% rise in October. At the same time, imports fell 0.5%.



Data from Federal Statistical Office showed Swiss retail sales remained stable in November, with the working-day adjusted retail sales remaining unchanged in the month, after a 0.4% rise in October.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1% in November, after a 0.4% rise in the preceding month. A similar lower rate was seen in September.



On the geopolitical front, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN that America stands 'ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime'.



Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that Tehran 'does not seek escalation or war' after exercising its right to self-defense by taking a 'measured and proportionate military response targeting an American air base in Iraq'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX