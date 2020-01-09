Technavio has been monitoring the global hydraulic equipment market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 20.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increase in construction activities. In addition, the rising adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the hydraulic equipment market.

Governments across the world are making significant investments in infrastructural development. For instance, the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar, is leading to an increase in construction activities in the Middle East. Local organizations in Qatar are building nine new stadiums and renovating three existing stadiums for the event. Many such infrastructure development activities across the world are expected to drive the demand for hydraulic equipment during the forecast period.

Major Five Hydraulic Equipment Companies:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. owns and operates the business across segments such as Air Conditioning, and Chemicals. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic equipment to end-users. Some of the products offered by the company include energy-saving hydraulic units, motor pumps, piston pumps, rotor pumps, vane pumps, gear pumps, pressure control valves, flow control valves, and hydraulic units.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc owns and operates the business across various segments such as Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic equipment products and related services under the product category Hydraulics. Some of the products offered by the company include actuators, industrial clutches and breaks, connectors, cylinders, filters, electronic controls and software, fittings, hybrid power unit equipment, and others.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools Home Products. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic equipment: Hydraulic Power Unit and Damcos.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Aerospace Systems, Energy System Plant Engineering, Precision Machinery Robot, Ship Offshore Structure, Rolling Stock, Motorcycle Engine, and Other. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic equipment. Some of the products offered by the company include hydraulic pumps, hydraulic motors, hydraulic valves, and electro-hydraulic hybrid system (KAWASAKI ECO SERVO).

Komatsu Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment, Retail Finance, and Industrial Machinery and Others. The company offers a wide range of hydraulic pumps and motors. Some of the key offerings of the company include PC100, PC200, PC300, PC400, and PC600 for mobile equipment.

Hydraulic Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Mobile

Industrial

Hydraulic Equipment Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Pump and motor

Valve

Cylinder

Accumulator and filter

Others

Hydraulic Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

