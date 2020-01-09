ABB selected by IONITY for second phase of European charging network expansion

Zurich, Switzerland

ABB charging network for Ionity

ABB has received an order for a further 324, 350 kW high-power electric vehicle (EV) chargers from IONITY. The chargers are to be rolled out in 24 countries by the end of 2020 as part of the second phase of its network expansion. Financial details of the order were not disclosed.

ABB was already commissioned in 2018 as technology partner to deliver 340 high-power chargers to IONITY and was the first to market in Europe with 350 kW chargers featuring liquid cooled cables. Such a high-power level can enable a charging speed of 200 kilometers in as little as 8 minutes.

IONITY, a joint venture of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, as well as the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, has to date opened 202 charging sites across 18 European markets. IONITY recently celebrated the launch of its 200th charging station in Lully, Switzerland which includes ABB's latest high-power, customized IONITY chargers.

Michael Hajesch, Managing Director at IONITY: "ABB is one of our preferred technology partners for high-power chargers all over Europe. With their new customized design launched with IONITY, they are continuing to expand the market. They have developed a very small footprint for the dispenser unit in our new IONITY design"

The customized chargers being supplied by ABB for IONITY are ABB's slimmest design to date and perfectly align with IONITY's design needs. The new chargers also benefit from other improved design features including quieter operation, a bespoke display and longer cables with integrated cable management retraction making it easier to reach the charging port on all car models and ensuring cables are always kept off the ground and therefore dirt free for users.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB's global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions: "Our collaboration with IONITY represents the coming together of two like-minded organizations, committed to driving a greener and more sustainable future for all. IONITY is a great partner because dedicated solutions can jointly be developed due to the magnitude of the rollout."

"We have been proud to support IONITY in the initial phase of its EV charging network roll-out and are very much looking forward to our ongoing work with them to build a comprehensive, pan European, high-power charging network. IONITY's aim is to make long distance European travel as feasible for electric vehicles as for fossil-fueled vehicles and with this latest extension to our supply agreement, we are another step closer to achieving that mission," Muehlon added.

Plug-in vehicle sales in Europe reached 408,000 units in 2018, 33 percent higher year on year*, with predictions that Europe will quickly pull ahead of the U.S. as the number two EV market in the 2020s, driven by tightening fuel economy regulations and growing commitments from domestic automakers**.

ABB, synonymous with electric-transportation breakthroughs during its 130-year history, has become a global leader in connected DC fast charging systems for electric vehicles. ABB has currently sold more than 13,000 DC fast chargers across over 80 countries worldwide. ABB recently received the Global E-mobility Leader 2019 award for its role in supporting the international adoption of sustainable transport solutions.

