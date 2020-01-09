Melrose, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2020) - Melrose Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: MELR) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 14, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 29, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute "forward-looking statements" and actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the businesses in which Melrose Bancorp, Inc. is engaged and changes in the securities market. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

