Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the inaugural meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee, which will be held on Jan. 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. ET. The Committee was formed to provide the Commission with diverse perspectives on asset management and related advice and recommendations.

The Jan. 14 meeting will include a discussion of various aspects of the asset management industry as well as administrative items. The meeting will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on SEC.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting. All submissions should refer to File Number 265-33, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

SEC Asset Management Advisory Committee

Agenda

Jan. 14, 2020

9:00 a.m. Welcome, and Opening Remarks:

Chairman Clayton; Commissioners Jackson, Peirce, Roisman, and Lee; Dalia Blass, Director of the Division of Investment Management; and Ed Bernard, Committee Chairman



9:30 a.m. Evolution of Asset Management and Value Proposition

Michael Goldstein, Empirical Research Partners

Ben Phillips, Casey Quirk - Deloitte Consulting

11:00 a.m. Break



11:15 a.m. Evolution of Public and Private Securities Offerings

Stephanie Drescher, Apollo Global Management

John Finley, Blackstone Group

Colby Penzone, Fidelity Investments

12:30 p.m. Lunch Break



1:45 p.m. Globalization of Asset Management

Raquel Fox, Office of International Affairs, SEC

Alex D'Amico, McKinsey & Company

Dan Waters, Independent Director and Consultant

Paul Roye, Capital Group

Jason Vedder, Driehaus Capital Management

3:15 p.m. Break



3:30 p.m. Discussion of Committee: Agenda Items, Next Steps, Future Meeting Topics, and Subcommittees

4:30 p.m. Adjournment