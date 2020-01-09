

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $123.17 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $96.84 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $1.56 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



