Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Lang & Schwarz
09.01.20
22:34 Uhr
133,70 Euro
-0,84
-0,62 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
PR Newswire
10.01.2020 | 00:22
84 Leser
Hesai Raises $173M in Series C Led by Bosch and Lightspeed

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7th, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) opened in Las Vegas. Hesai, a global leader in LiDAR technology, announced the closing of its series C funding totaling 173 Million USD.

Hesai Raises $173M in Series C Led by Bosch and Lightspeed

Led by Robert Bosch GmBH and Lightspeed, this round is the largest single investment ever made in the global LiDAR industry. Co-investors include, among others, ON Semiconductor, Qiming Venture Partners, DT Capital Partners, and Axiom Asia Private Capital.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064529/1.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire