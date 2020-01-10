Berman Tabacco Investigates Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Berman Tabacco (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. ("Tufin" or the "Company") (NYSE:TUFN), a technology company incorporated in the State of Israel.

On April 11, 2019, Tufin filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") concerning its initial public offering of approximately 7.7 million shares of stock at $14.00 per share.

On December 5, 2019, Tufin filed a prospectus with the SEC concerning a follow-on offering of 4,279,882 for $17.00 per share.

On January 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing "preliminary unaudited revenue and non-GAAP operating loss estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019." In the press release the Company's co-founder stated that "[w]e are disappointed that our revenue for the fourth quarter will be below the guidance we provided in November and, as a result, our non-GAAP operating loss will be higher than the guidance we provided."

On January 9, 2020, shares of Tufin closed at $13.08 per share, down from its prior close of $17.22 per share, a decline of approximately 24%.

