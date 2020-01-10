Anzeige
WKN: A2PGZN ISIN: IL0011571556 Ticker-Symbol: 5TS 
Tradegate
09.01.20
16:28 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-3,100
-20,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,600
11,900
09.01.
11,700
11,900
09.01.
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2020 | 01:56
78 Leser
Berman Tabacco Investigates Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Berman Tabacco (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. ("Tufin" or the "Company") (NYSE:TUFN), a technology company incorporated in the State of Israel.

On April 11, 2019, Tufin filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") concerning its initial public offering of approximately 7.7 million shares of stock at $14.00 per share.

On December 5, 2019, Tufin filed a prospectus with the SEC concerning a follow-on offering of 4,279,882 for $17.00 per share.

On January 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing "preliminary unaudited revenue and non-GAAP operating loss estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019." In the press release the Company's co-founder stated that "[w]e are disappointed that our revenue for the fourth quarter will be below the guidance we provided in November and, as a result, our non-GAAP operating loss will be higher than the guidance we provided."

On January 9, 2020, shares of Tufin closed at $13.08 per share, down from its prior close of $17.22 per share, a decline of approximately 24%.

If you would like more information regarding this investigation, or if you wish to share information about the investigation, you can find more information here: https://www.bermantabacco.com/case/tufin-software-technologies-ltd/

Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits seeking to recoup losses caused by violations of securities and antitrust laws. The firm has 36 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Contact:
Jay Eng, Esq.
(800) 516-9926

SOURCE: Berman Tabacco



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/572668/Berman-Tabacco-Investigates-Tufin-Software-Technologies-Ltd

