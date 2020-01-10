HGC introduces Smart Digital Ecosystem to local and overseas customers

Following the completion of major stage of integration with Macroview, HGC offers a compelling proposition for corporations embarking on digital transformation

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is excited to introduce the "HGC Smart Digital Ecosystem" to local and overseas markets following the completion of the major stage of integration with the newly-acquired Macroview Telecom Limited. The ecosystem enables customers to enjoy 360-degree ICT solutions and facilitates their business global expansion enabled by HGC's on-going integration of Macroview. It is an important milestone for HGC to lead and assist corporate customers on their journey of digital transformation.

"HGC Smart Digital Ecosystem" is a solution platform for all industries, utilising the full potential of HGC Group's four-pronged advantage - a solid network infrastructure base, one-stop end-to-end ICT and digital solutions, professional managed services, and far-reaching global connectivity. The platform will offer local and overseas customers a comprehensive suite of innovative ICT solutions and services, from consultancy, strategy planning, digital solutions deployment, managed services etc. to cater their digital needs and advancing the data-driven capabilities required to pave the way to digitalisation and vastly improving their competitiveness in the digital age.

The on-going Macroview integration has given rise to significant synergies and has brought an additional suite of digital solutions into the HGC Smart Digital Ecosystem. The Macroview acquisition has further enriched HGC's portfolio of ICT and digital solutions and smart applications. In the realm of smart solutions, the Enterprise-Smart (E-Smart) and Property-Smart (P-Smart), which serve enterprises and building management respectively, were launched in Q4 2019, providing one-stop solutions including smart office, smart shop and smart parking. Adding on, an integrated portal that allows users monitoring and controlling on all kinds of smart devices, saving time to manage different portal for different smart systems, adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) alert to streamline operation was launched. Further digital solutions tailored to address rising demand in fields such as managed cybersecurity and managed connectivity, including WiFi, cloud and fixed network, are expected to be fully launched in 2020.

New ICT and digital solutions are expected to be available to Southeast Asian markets such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore in 2020 and will be further extended to other markets via HGC's extensive overseas presence.

HGC CEO Andrew Kwok said: "The HGC Smart Digital Ecosystem has enabled us to leapfrog technology and provides a superhighway for large and small corporations to support their digital transformation journey. The deliverables are obviously outstanding as a number of significant transactions have already been secured in the past few months. The platform is just the beginning, with more enhancements to come in the near future that will further uplift HGC's capabilities in providing sophisticated ICT solutions to meet evolving customer needs and reinforce our market leadership in the new digital age. Following the successful Macroview acquisition, the entire team of Macroview senior management are integrated into HGC and engaged in our daily business operation, coming together to achieve anticipated synergies and outstanding results."

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 22 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

