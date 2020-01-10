VIP-Media: Olumide Gbenro is the First Digital Nomad to be Featured on Bali Cable TV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / There's no question that location independent entrepreneurship continues to expand across the world today. In large part, it's because Olumide Gbenro, the first digital nomad to be featured and receive a full provide on Bali Cable tv for his work advancing location independent entrepreneurs living in south east Asia.

Digital nomads are location independent entrepreneurs, who can work on multiple projects from anywhere in the world. These types of professionals are starting to become trends as we enter a new decade.

In an ever changing world, where industries are learning to adapt to new technology, office space has also changed. Remote work has become possible in many offices throughout the world, as many workers only need good Internet connection and a computer to do their work.

A great example of what it is to be a successful digital nomad is Olumide Gbenro, also known as The @Globopreneur, a serial entrepreneur, businessman, and one of the main actors responsible for ensuring this important community of digital nomads continues to grow.

In fact, Mr. Gbenro is the founder of The Digital Nomad Summit, which is "growing the largest community of location independent entrepreneurs in the world."

They are organizing a Digital Nomad Summit to take place in Bali, Indonesia in June 2020, where hundreds of location independent entrepreneurs can meet and connect.

Mr. Gbenro's entire life has always been of a nomadic nature. He has constantly moved around and lived in multiple places. By the time he was 13, he had already lived in three different continents. Because of this he is a multilingual entrepreneur. Therefore, when he was thinking of business, he always thought globally.

"In my adult life I have had the chance to do marketing for globally recognized companies from Germany, Mexico, Nigeria and South Africa. Before starting Digital Nomad Summit, I focused on marketing and community building for multimillion dollar valued companies across the globe," the Globoprenuer shares.

Mr. Genbro believes in the power of preparation and in the influence of surroundings in order to achieve success. It was precisely his upbringing that in many ways mentored and influenced him growing up.

"I think finding the right mentors and examples of success in your niche is extremely important. Why suffer stumbling around for a few years when you can go to people who have already been successful and learn from them. My life changed when I did this," he shares.

In fact, Mr. Gbenro did not fear becoming a digital nomad, what he feared was not having enough preparation to do so. He did not lack the mindset, but he feared not being able to perform when he had to. That is why he has been working on improving his skills, obtaining the necessary resources and preparing all the time, in order to be ready when the time comes.

Success to Olumide Gbenro is to provide support to people. Moreover, it is those skills, resources and preparation that he has been able to learn and obtain that he now wants to provide to Digital Nomads all over the world.

Because it is true, who would not love working from their laptop while at the beach or in a coworking space somewhere in the world. It is actually through location independent entrepreneurship that Mr. Gbenro also founded Globo Water.

"Globo Water is a social cause company that builds water wells in remote areas across various African countries." Gbenro explains.

Just like Gbenro did with the issue of water scarcity, there are multiple other issues that could be addressed through location independent work. Not only this, but digital nomads themselves deal with different issues that could also be addressed to improve their labor and living standards.

"I have been traveling since 2012 while in college and non-stop as a location independent entrepreneur the last 3 years. When I started traveling more I noticed there were different needs for this transient population now called "Digital Nomads' from mental health to practical products and services for people who are used to living in a new country every few months," Mr. Gbenro adds.

To address all of this, the Globopreneur created The Digital Nomad Summit (@Digital.Nomad.Summit). Although there are still people who are dedicated to conventional corporate life, which may be discouraging to those wishing to work while traveling nomadically, it is clear that office life is changing. In fact, with his business, Mr. Gbenro is filling up a necessary gap, given that by 2035, it is estimated that the number of Digital Nomads will reach 1 billion.

Mr. Gbenro is determined to succeed in providing the support that this community needs, by improving the quality of life of Digital Nomads, by making local independent entrepreneurship more available through The Digital Nomad Summit. In addition, the Globopreneur also has upcoming projects with Globo Water.

"Globo Water's next projects include a fruit infused energy water that gives back by contributing a portion of our proceeds to building water wells across various nations across Africa. We aim to reduce the burden of little girls and women face with having to walk miles to fetch water every day and removes them from school or advanced education," he states.

In order to join the trend and become a Digital Nomad with your own successful business in any industry, the first thing you should do is attend The Digital Nomad Summit!

