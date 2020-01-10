

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan household spending decreased for the second straight month in November, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.



Household spending decreased 2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 5.1 percent decline in October. Although the annual pace of decrease slowed in November, the decline was bigger than the forecast of -1.8 percent.



The October fall was the largest since March 2016 reflecting weak consumption after the sales tax hike.



On a monthly basis, household consumption grew 2.6 percent in November, in contrast to a sharp 11.5 percent decrease in October, data showed.



