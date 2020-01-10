Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Neurocrine Biosciences and Idorsia amend option agreement to license novel treatment for rare pediatric epilepsy

Neurocrine Biosciences owns option to exclusively license ACT-709478, a clinical stage selective T-type calcium channel blocker for the treatment of epilepsy

Idorsia to receive $45 million upfront upon exercise of the option and up to $365 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments

SAN DIEGO, U.S. and ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland - January 10, 2020

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) and Idorsia Ltd. (SIX: IDIA) announced an amendment to the agreement that was originally signed in 2019 granting Neurocrine Biosciences an option to license ACT-709478, a potent, selective, orally-active, and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker, in clinical development for the treatment of a rare pediatric epilepsy. The option also includes a research collaboration to discover, identify and develop additional novel T-type calcium channel blockers.

"We are excited to leverage the scientific expertise of Idorsia in T-type calcium channel inhibition to potentially advance a Phase 2 ready compound to help people suffering from epilepsy. In addition to the treatment of epilepsy, the modulation of the calcium channel may be useful for the treatment of other disorders such as essential tremor and pain," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "This option agreement enhances our commitment to utilizing precision medicine and differentiated mechanisms of action to develop a product portfolio capable of treating patients impacted by different forms of epilepsy."

Option and License Agreement Financial Terms

In 2019, Neurocrine Biosciences paid a non-refundable $5 million upfront fee to Idorsia for the option rights to ACT-709478 and a preclinical research collaboration. Furthermore, Neurocrine has agreed to cover additional costs as part of the IND application. The agreement is subject to the following terms upon Neurocrine Biosciences exercise of the option:

Option exercise: Upon Investigational New Drug (IND) application acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), expected in mid-2020, Neurocrine Biosciences will have 30 days to exercise the option to license ACT-709478. If the option is exercised by Neurocrine Biosciences, Idorsia will receive an upfront payment of $45 million in cash. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences will provide an incremental $7 million in funding to Idorsia as part of the research collaboration.



Upon Investigational New Drug (IND) application acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), expected in mid-2020, Neurocrine Biosciences will have 30 days to exercise the option to license ACT-709478. If the option is exercised by Neurocrine Biosciences, Idorsia will receive an upfront payment of $45 million in cash. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences will provide an incremental $7 million in funding to Idorsia as part of the research collaboration. ACT-709478 milestones: In addition to the up-front payment, Idorsia may also receive up to $365 million in additional development and regulatory milestone payments. Furthermore, Idorsia may also be entitled to one-time commercial payments based on sales thresholds.



In addition to the up-front payment, Idorsia may also receive up to $365 million in additional development and regulatory milestone payments. Furthermore, Idorsia may also be entitled to one-time commercial payments based on sales thresholds. ACT-709478 royalties: Idorsia will have the right to receive a tiered royalty ranging from the low double-digits to upper teen percentage in the U.S. and a tiered royalty at slightly lower rates outside the U.S. based upon aggregate global net sales.



Idorsia will have the right to receive a tiered royalty ranging from the low double-digits to upper teen percentage in the U.S. and a tiered royalty at slightly lower rates outside the U.S. based upon aggregate global net sales. Preclinical research collaboration: The parties will work together to identify novel T-type channel blockers and explore their use in potential new disease states. Idorsia may be entitled to additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on annual sales for each product included in the research collaboration.

About ACT-709478 and T-type calcium channel blockers

ACT-709478 is a potent, selective, orally-active, and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker in development for epilepsy. A Phase 1 clinical trial was completed in healthy adult subjects in 2019. A Phase 2 study in a rare pediatric epilepsy is planned in 2H 2020.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with more than 25 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including Parkinson's disease, chorea in Huntington disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, epilepsy, uterine fibroids* and polycystic ovary syndrome*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

