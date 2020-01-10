LONDON, January 9 (WNM/Reuters/Rachel Savage) - The mayors of New York City and London urged other cities to divest their pension funds from fossil fuel producers, as they introduced a toolkit to help cities shift investments away from companies that drive climate change. New York City said in January 2018 that over five years it would remove fossil fuel investments from its public pension funds, which then had $189 billion in assets under management. London Mayor Sadiq Khan pledged to do so in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...