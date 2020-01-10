

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK hiring conditions improved at the end of the year with an increase in permanent job placement, the Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed Friday.



According to Recruitment & Employment Confederation/KPMG report, permanent staff appointments increased for the first time in a year driven by higher business activity.



Concurrently, temp billings also rose moderately at the end of the year.



Although staff demand strengthened slightly in November, the rate of expansion remained close to a decade-low. Meanwhile, permanent vacancies rose at the quickest pace for three months.



At the same time, staff availability declined sharply in December. Permanent staff supply contracted at a faster pace than that seen for short-term workers.



Starting pay rose again for both permanent and temporary staff, with rates of growth picking up from November's recent lows.



'It would appear that following the clarity of the election outcome, the jobs market finally began to show signs of life with permanent placements rising for the first time in a year,' James Stewart, vice chair at KPMG, said.



Lingering uncertainty around the Brexit deal to be secured will continue to weigh on employers' decision making around hiring and investment over months ahead, as well as job-seekers desires to seek new opportunities, Stewart added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX