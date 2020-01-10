Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2020

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
10.01.20
08:09 Uhr
6,880 Euro
-0,320
-4,44 %
10.01.2020 | 08:17
Olainfarm: About draft decisions for 24 January 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting

No draft decisions for the 24 January 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 11:00, hereinafter - Meeting of Shareholders, have been submitted by the person upon whose request the Meeting of Shareholders has been convened. No draft decisions were received upon written request by JSC Olainfarm. JSC Olainfarm has no information on the content of the draft decisions.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

