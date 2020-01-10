

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC has recalled around 200 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE lentil and beef soup products for children, citing misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said in a statement.



The products contain egg and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. The recall was initiated after the Lynn, Massachusetts-based company received a complaint from a consumer who reported finding noodles in their lentil and beef soup.



However, no adverse reactions have been reported due to consumption of these products.



The recall involves 7-oz. polypropylene cup with film containing 'little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers'. The soup items were produced on December 12, 2019, with a best buy date of January 10. The products were sold through online, and shipped to customers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.



Noting that some product could be in consumers' refrigerators, FSIS urged them to discard them or return them to the seller.



The latest is a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



In recent incidents, St. Paul, Minnesota-based J&J Distributing in late December recalled about 136 pounds of RTE salad products that contain meat for the same reasons.



Further, Blue Grass Quality Meats recalled certain pork bacon and RTE turkey products, and California-based Fieldsource Food Systems Inc. recalled about 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products for undeclared allergens.



