The new portfolio of the OMX Helsinki 25 index will become effective on February 3, 2020. Helsinki, Jan 10, 2020 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, Febraury 3, 2020. Nasdaq reports that Kojamo Plc (KOJAMO) will be added to the OMXH25 constituent list in this semi-annual review. The OMX Helsinki 25 Index, launched in 1988, is the leading equity index for the Finnish equity market including the 25 most traded Blue chip companies on Nasdaq Helsinki. The index is designed to track the Finnish equity market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds. The OMX Helsinki 25 index constituents effective February 3, 2020, are: Cargotec Oyj B Metsa Board Oyj B Sampo Plc A Elisa Corporation Metso Corporation Stora Enso Oyj R Fortum Corporation Neste Corporation Telia Company AB Huhtamaki Oyj Nokia Corporation TietoEVRY Corporation Kemira Oyj Nokian Tyres Plc UPM-Kymmene Corporation Kesko Corporation B Nordea Bank Abp Valmet Oyj Kojamo Oyj Orion Corporation B Wartsila Corporation KONE Oyj B Outokumpu Oyj Konecranes Plc Outotec Oyj