Nasdaq Vilnius decided to delay resumption of trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) based on request from SEB bank AB due to technical problems in the Bank's trading system. Notice on trading resumption will follow based on the separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.