Enterprise indoor location-based services are more accurate than GPS. They enable airport apps to guide passengers around the terminal and help them find restrooms and boarding gates, thereby improving the passenger experience. Similarly, in hospitals, enterprise indoor location-based services guide caretakers, patients, and visitors to the appropriate place. This helps patients avail treatment on time and improve their overall experience. Hence, many enterprises are increasingly adopting indoor location-based services to ease the navigation for their visitors, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the use of analytics for business process optimization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market in US: Use of Analytics for Business Process Optimization

By integrating analytics with enterprise indoor location-based services, organizations can analyze the time spent at certain locations and the routes that are taken often. This is helpful in identifying busy hours of a day or a week and enables organizations to conduct effective promotional activities as well as personnel capacity planning. For instance, in the industrial sector, the movement of objects such as work equipment, goods, and products can be effectively measured through enterprise indoor location-based services integrated with analytics. This helps determine the most efficient plan layout and implement lean manufacturing tools and processes such as just-in-time. This trend is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period and will have a positive impact on the growth of the enterprise indoor location-based services market.

"Indoor positioning using light and the advent of Industry 4.0 will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the enterprise indoor location-based services market in US bytechnology (RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others) and product (hardware, and software and services).

The RFID segment led the market in 2018, followed by Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others respectively. During the forecast period, the RFID segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the inherent benefits of RFID technology such as high accuracy and low maintenance costs.

