Kamux is Expanding its Operations: Kamux Niittykumpu in Espoo has Opened

HELSINKI, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on Friday, Kamux has opened a new showroom in Niittykumpu in Espoo. The newest Kamux showroom is located near Niittykumpu subway station at Riihitontuntie 12.

On December 2, 2019, Kamux announced acquiring the business of Autosilta from Jagro Oy. The transaction was completed on January 9, 2020. The newest Kamux showroom is located on former premises of Autosilta.

Stronger foothold in the metropolitan area, wider selection for all customers

- The showroom is located in a well-known car dealership area and its location is excellent for our purposes. The new showroom means not only a wider showroom network but also a wider selection of cars for our customers all over Finland because shopping online and through chat is easy and not tied to physical stores, says Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director at Kamux Suomi.

Kamux is a forerunner in used car sales. Company's business model is based on omni-channel approach: it is a combination of traditional customer service and strong digital presence.

- Customers nowadays appreciate being able to do business on their own schedules and through channels they prefer, says Iiskonmäki.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 240,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

