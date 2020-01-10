

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of France on Friday retained its growth forecast for the fourth quarter.



According to the monthly survey, the economy is set to grow 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate. This was slower than the 0.3 percent growth posted in the third quarter.



The confidence index in manufacturing remained unchanged at 97 in December, the survey showed. The score matched economists' expectations.



Business managers reported a slower growth in industrial production in December and it is expected to stabilize in January.



In services, the confidence index fell to 97 from 99 in November. Service sector activity slowed significantly in December. However, business leaders expect stronger growth in services in January.



The confidence index in the construction sector rose slightly to 105 from 104 a month ago. Activity was up slightly in December. Leaders expect a rebound in construction in January.



