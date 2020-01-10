CRU Brings its Global Gathering of Cable Makers and Thought-leaders to London for the First Time in its History

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU, leading provider of cable news, analysis and consulting is to hold its 14th CRU Wire & Cable Conference on 8-10 June 2020. Attracting over 200 key executives, the conference is well established as the premier meeting place for the world's cable makers and the insulated wire and cable supply chain.

The event is set to take place in London for the first time in its history, close to CRU's headquarters and promises to draw on even more market experts from across the wider CRU business to the interactive discussions and networking during the conference.

As a hub for transport and trade, the agenda will be packed with presentations from leading global producers and consumers of wire & cable products for the energy, communication, transport and automotive sectors; and representatives from across the copper, aluminium, optical fibre and associated materials supply chains.

Streamed sessions will allow for more in-depth discussion on insulated, winding and other specialty wire and cable products produced from copper, aluminium and optical fibre, coatings and the other materials and inputs that impact the bottom line for wire and cable producers, consumers and their supply chain.

As with previous years, the conference will take in the perspectives of cable makers from around the world, as well as distributors and other industry thought-leaders on the challenges and opportunities that they see in specific regions or specialty products markets.

The conference also represents a chance to see the latest wire & cable designs and technical innovations that have been applied to improve performance, increase efficiency and sustainability. In addition to an agenda packed with 12 sessions and 30+ speakers, delegates can meet with industry peers and customers from across the wire & cable industry during the frequent networking opportunities.

The CRU Wire & Cable Conference will be held on 8-10 June 2020 at Leonardo Royal London St Paul's, London, England. For further information please visit http://bit.ly/2QZtUEW.

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

