CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified that on 09 January 2020 Suzanne Deery, Director, Human Resources transferred 10,802 ordinary shares held in her own name, to her spouse, Alan Deery.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Deery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Human Resources - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of 10,802 ordinary shares held in PDMR's name to her spouse, Alan Deery, for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 10,802



d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

10 January 2020