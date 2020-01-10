CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, January 10
Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
The Company has been notified that on 09 January 2020 Suzanne Deery, Director, Human Resources transferred 10,802 ordinary shares held in her own name, to her spouse, Alan Deery.
The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Suzanne Deery
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director, Human Resources - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of 10,802 ordinary shares held in PDMR's name to her spouse, Alan Deery, for nil consideration.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-01-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Enquiries:
Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666
Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437
Charles Taylor plc
10 January 2020