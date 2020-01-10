

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks moved lower on Friday as caution set in ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight, which could give investors additional clues on the health of the world's largest economy and the interest rate outlook.



Economists expect employment to increase by 164,000 jobs in December after an increase of 266,000 jobs in November. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.



Meanwhile, France's industrial production grew at a slower pace in November driven by the weakness in manufacturing sector, the statistical office Insee said.



Industrial production logged a monthly growth of 0.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent in October. Manufacturing output dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent rise a month ago.



The Bank of France today retained its growth forecast for the fourth quarter.



According to the monthly survey, the economy is set to grow 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate. This was slower than the 0.3 percent growth posted in the third quarter.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,030 after closing up 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX