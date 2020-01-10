

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Friday as retailers came under selling pressure, offsetting gains in airline stocks.



Investors also awaited a closely-watched U.S. monthly jobs report for additional cues about the interest rate outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points at 7,593 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Shares of Ryanair Holdings jumped 6.5 percent. The budget air carrier upgraded its profit guidance for the year to March 2020, saying the festive period was 'characterized by higher than expected close-in bookings at better than expected yields.'



easyJet rallied 3.5 percent and British Airways owner IAG jumped 4 percent.



On the flip side, fashion brand Superdry slumped 14 percent after issuing a dramatic profit warning.



B&M European Value Retail plunged 8.2 percent after sales growth slowed in the key Christmas quarter.



JD Sports Fashion lost 2.8 percent. The company said it remains confident that the full year Group headline profit before tax will be in the upper quartile of current market expectations.



In economic releases, U.K. hiring conditions improved at the end of the year with an increase in permanent job placement, the Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed.



Permanent staff appointments increased for the first time in a year driven by higher business activity. Concurrently, temp billings also rose moderately at the end of the year.



