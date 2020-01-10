Anzeige
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 
Frankfurt
10.01.20
08:09 Uhr
6,880 Euro
-0,320
-4,44 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,940
7,440
12:24
Olainfarm: Drafts decisions of 24 January 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders submitted by the shareholder SIA "OLMAFARM"

In accordance with clause 273 of Commercial Law and clause 54 of Financial Instrument Market Law, Limited liability company OLMAFARM (Olmafarm), as a shareholder of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm (Olainfarm), has submitted draft decisions for 24 January 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition, Olmafarm informs that candidates for members of the Council are going to be nominated by Olmafarm during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or till the beginning of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Joint Stock Company OLAINFARM
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
on 24 January 2020, at 11:00

DRAFT DECISIONS OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.
Draft decision:

1.1. To recall the members of the Council of JSC "Olainfarm".
1.2. To elect the Council of JSC "Olainfarm" consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:
1) _____________________________;
2) _____________________________;
3) _____________________________;
4) _____________________________;
5) _____________________________.

1.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of members of the Council.

2. Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.
Draft decision:
2.1. To recall the members of JSC "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee.
2.2. To elect the JSC "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of two years:
1) _____________________________;
2) _____________________________;
3) _____________________________.
2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

