

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady on Friday as caution set in ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight, which could give investors additional clues on the health of the world's largest economy and the interest rate outlook.



Economists expect employment to increase by 164,000 jobs in December after an increase of 266,000 jobs in November. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said at an appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Thursday that the U.S. economy is in a good place and the central bank isn't about to switch course.



Closer home, France's industrial production grew at a slower pace in November driven by the weakness in manufacturing sector, the statistical office Insee said.



U.K. hiring conditions improved at the end of the year with an increase in permanent job placement, the Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 419.75 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed with a positive bias while France's CAC 40 index was declining marginally.



Shares of Ryanair Holdings jumped 6.5 percent. The budget air carrier upgraded its profit guidance for the year to March 2020, saying the festive period was 'characterized by higher than expected close-in bookings at better than expected yields.'



easyJet rallied 3.5 percent and British Airways owner IAG jumped 4 percent.



On the flip side, fashion brand Superdry slumped 14 percent after issuing a dramatic profit warning.



B&M European Value Retail plunged 8.2 percent after sales growth slowed in the key Christmas quarter.



JD Sports Fashion lost 2.8 percent. The company said it remains confident that the full year Group headline profit before tax will be in the upper quartile of current market expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX