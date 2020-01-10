An international research group led by CIC EnergiGUNE, a Spanish research center, is designing new redox organic flow batteries. The researchers claim the batteries will offer longer duration, as well as higher power and energy densities, in a more environmentally sustainable format. The European Commission provided €3.8 million in funding for the initiative.CIC EnergiGUNE, a Spanish research center that specializes in storage technologies, is leading the Affordable High-performance Green REdox floW batteries (Higreew) research project to produce cheap, efficient redox organic flow batteries. ...

