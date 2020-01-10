



TOKYO, Jan 10, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced that it has officially joined The Valuable 500, an international initiative aimed at promoting disability inclusion in business, pledging to support its efforts and vision going forward.Launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, The Valuable 500 was launched as an initiative to promote workplace inclusion of people with disabilities. Having been established based on the concept that "inclusive companies create inclusive societies," this initiative is aimed at encouraging business leaders to make the changes necessary to enable people with disabilities to unlock their business, social, and economic value.For more than forty years, NEC has focused on creating an environment in which employees with disabilities can demonstrate their abilities. Since signing the United Nations Global Compact in 2005, NEC has implemented corporate initiatives based on the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact pertaining to the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption(1).NEC remains dedicated to being a social value innovator capable of solving social issues and believes the driving forces behind this are people and culture. By focusing on the creation of a corporate culture that respects, accepts, and capitalizes on individual diversity as well as on the development of sustainable and socially literate human resources, we have made the promotion of inclusion and diversity an integral part of our corporate agenda.We are therefore committed to not only focusing on the following areas but also sharing information about the actions we take with the public.The NEC Group Diversity Promotion Committee was established in 2018 to facilitate discussions on accepting and capitalizing on diversity. We strive to create an environment where employees with disabilities can easily demonstrate their abilities.We provide support for people with disabilities through business activities aimed at further enriching their lives by realizing security, safety, fairness, and efficiency.Utilizing our more than twenty years of experience in supporting wheelchair tennis, we have been making efforts to solve environmental issues surrounding para-sports. Going forward, we will continue contributing to society through our support of para-sports.(1) Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact pertaining to the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/mission/principles