Cyber Security 1 AB: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting In Cyber Security 1 AB (PUBL)

10th January 2020

The shareholders of Cyber Security 1 AB (publ), reg. no. 556135-4811, (the "Company"), are hereby convened to an extraordinary general meeting on the 28th January 2020 at 13:00 (CEST) at the offices of Roschier Advokatbyrå, Brunkebergstorg 2 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The right to participate at the extraordinary general meeting etc.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the extraordinary general meeting shall on the 22nd January 2020:

be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB; and

have notified the Company of their intention to participate at the extraordinary general meeting by way of mail to Cyber Security 1 AB (publ), Attention: Daryn Stilwell, 18th Floor, 40 Bank Street, London, E14 5NR or by e-mail to daryn.stilwell@cyber1.com.

The notification shall set out name/company name, personal ID number/registration number, number of shares held, address and daytime telephone and if relevant, name of representative.

The personal data obtained from the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden, the notification of participation at the extraordinary general meeting and the information regarding proxies and assistants will be used for registration, preparation of the voting register for the annual general meeting and, where applicable, minutes from the extraordinary general meeting. The personal data will only be used for the extraordinary general meeting.

Nominee registered shares

To be entitled to participate at the extraordinary general meeting, shareholders with nominee-registered shares through a bank or other nominee must register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders requesting such registration must notify their nominee well before 22nd January 2020, when such registration shall have been executed.

Representative

Shareholders who are represented by proxy should submit a power of attorney concurrently with the notice of participation. The power of attorney shall be in writing, dated and signed. The original power of attorney shall be brought to the extraordinary general meeting. A power of attorney form is available on the Company's website www.cyber1.com and is sent free of charge to those shareholders who so request and state their postal address or e-mail address. Representatives of legal entities shall also enclose a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent document which indicates the persons authorised to represent the legal entity.

Proposed agenda

1. Opening of the meeting and election of chairman of the meeting

2. Preparation and approval of voting register

3. Approval of the agenda

4. Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes

5. Decision whether the meeting has been duly convened

6. Resolution on the number of directors and deputy directors

7. Election of the board of directors and chairman of the board of directors

8. Closing of the meeting

Election of chairman of the meeting (item 1)

The nomination committee proposes lawyer Ola Åhman as the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting.

Resolution on the number of directors and deputy directors (item 6)

The nomination committee proposes that the board of directors shall consist of six directors without deputy directors.

Appointment of the board of directors (item 7)

The nomination committee propose, for the period until the next annual general meeting has been held, re-election of Daryn Stilwell and new election of Charles Clark, Antoine Karam, Frank Kamsteeg, Corné Melissen, and Thomas Bennett.

The nomination committee proposes the election of Charles Clark as chairman of the board of directors.

Documents

Complete proposals are available at the Company's offices (address as above) and its webpage, www.cyber1.com. The aforementioned documents will be sent to those shareholders who so request and submit their postal address or e-mail address.

Shareholders' right to request information

Shareholders are reminded of their right pursuant to chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act to request that the board of directors and managing director provide information at the general meeting in respect of any circumstances which may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda or any circumstances which may affect the assessment of the Company's or a group company's financial position. The obligation to provide information also applies to the Company's relationship to other group companies.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal information is processed, please see https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Integritypolicy-company-english.pdf.

* * * * * *

London on 10th January 2020

Cyber Security 1 AB (publ)

The board of directors

