EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions ALSO Polska enlarges its footprint 2020-01-10 / 11:30 Emmen, Switzerland, 10 January 2020 *Media release* *ALSO Polska enlarges its footprint* *The merger of ALSO Polska and Roseville Investments, the successor company of ABC Data, is finalized. From now on the business operations of the two ALSO Holding companies will be conducted solely by ALSO Polska. With the completion of this step the newly formed company is one of the leading technology providers and IT suppliers in Poland.* "Integration of the two organizations will strengthen ALSO's position in Poland," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). "With a powerful, committed and highly competent management team at the start, we have laid the foundations to develop new perspectives for the dynamic growth of our business partners and our own organization. Operating as one company, ALSO Polska is now able to offer its customers and partners a substantially enlarged range of business and technological solutions that until now were not available on such a scale in Poland." Supply, Solution and Services: The newly formed organization will participate in ALSO's 3S business models and its sophisticated IoT, virtualization, cybersecurity and 3D printing platforms. At the same time InterLink, the established purchase management platform, will remain in place and the ALSO Web shop platform will continue to be available. InterLink has already been integrated into ALSO's SAP system, supporting commercial, warehouse and accounting processes. At the same time all customers will now gain access to the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (ACMP), a technologically advanced cloud-based platform offering IT services in PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service), SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), WaaS (Workplace-as-a-Service) and DaaS (Device-as-a- Service) modes. The Polish organization will also gain access to ALSO's European Centers of Competence to provide its customers with competitive offerings and its vendors and suppliers with a broad value proposition. Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200110en.pdf [1] *Contact person ALSO Holding AG: * Manuela Rost-Hein Head of Communications ALSO Group Phone: +49 151 14040215 E-Mail: manuela.rost-hein@also.com *ALSO Holding AG* (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://also.group [2] *Droege Group * Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com [3] *Disclaimer * This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. 