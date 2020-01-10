NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 9 January 2020 were: 666.75p Capital only 674.11p Including current year income 666.75p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 674.11p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 50,283 ordinary shares on 09th January 2020, the Company has 77,240,523 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 3,289,803 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.