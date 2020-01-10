EQS Group-News: ADC Therapeutics SA / Key word(s): Personnel ADC Therapeutics Appoints Joseph Camardo, MD, as Head of Medical Affairs 2020-01-10 / 12:00 *ADC Therapeutics Appoints Joseph Camardo, MD, as Head of Medical Affairs * _Former Celgene and Wyeth leader with 30 years of global biopharmaceutical experience joins company as it prepares for first Biologics License Application (BLA) submission _ *Lausanne, Switzerland, January 10, 2020* - ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Joseph Camardo, MD, as Head of Medical Affairs. Dr. Camardo will develop and implement post-approval research, education and physician support activities to ensure optimal medical impact for loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402) for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. "We are thrilled to welcome Joe to ADC Therapeutics' senior management team and look forward to his leadership and insights as we embark on an exciting year, during which we will submit a BLA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for loncastuximab tesirine, conduct launch readiness activities and continue advancing our pipeline of novel ADCs," said Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. Dr. Camardo joins ADC Therapeutics from Celgene Corporation, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Celgene Global Health after having served as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs and Corporate Medical Operations. Prior to Celgene, Dr. Camardo was Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Forest Research Institute and spent more than 20 years at Wyeth Research before its acquisition by Pfizer. At Wyeth, he held roles including Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs and Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development. He oversaw the development of the first-ever approved antibody drug conjugate Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) for acute myeloid leukemia, the early development of Besponsa(R) (inotuzumab ozogamicin) for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Torisel(R) (temsirolimus) for renal cell carcinoma and other oncology development programs. "Joe's expertise in every stage of oncology drug development, from R&D to global product launches, and his extensive experience leading the medical affairs function for global biopharma companies will be integral to ADC Therapeutics," said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at ADC Therapeutics. "ADC Therapeutics' therapies have great potential for patients suffering from hematological cancers and solid tumors," said Dr. Camardo. "I'm excited to contribute to the success of the company as we advance the development and prepare for the commercialization of novel ADCs." *About ADC Therapeutics* ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers with significant unmet need. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development. Loncastuximab tesirine (formerly ADCT-402), the Company's lead product candidate, has demonstrated significant single-agent clinical activity across a broad population of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma, including difficult-to-treat patients. ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine), the Company's second lead product candidate, has demonstrated clinical activity in heavily pretreated patients with Hodgkin lymphoma and, based on its mechanism targeting CD25 / regulatory T cells, also has potential for the treatment of solid tumors . ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ [1].

January 10, 2020 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)