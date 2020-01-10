Anzeige
10.01.2020
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, January 10

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:10 January 2020

Name of applicant:Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:3 July 2019To:9 January 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:11,109,341
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):10,000,000 (granted on 13 November 2019)
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):11,555,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:9,554,341

Name of contact:Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:020 3170 8732
