

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate fell slightly in October, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate decreased to a seasonally adjusted 13.6 percent in October from 13.9 percent in September.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 13.4 percent in October from 11.6 percent in the same month of 2018.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 25.3 percent in October from 22.3 percent in the previous year.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 4.39 million in October from 3.78 million in the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX