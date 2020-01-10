

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia industrial production declined for the fourth month in a row in November, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 4.0 percent decrease in October.



Manufacturing output also fell for a fourth straight month, down 4.7 percent annually in November.



Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector fell 4.3 percent, while that of mining and quarrying increased 11.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 0.3 percent in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 10.5 percent in November, following a 2.4 percent fall in October.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output decreased 3.8 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX