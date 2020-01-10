Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
10.01.2020 | 12:52
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 10

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 09 January 2020 was 327.5p including estimated current period revenue and 319.2p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 41,037,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 23,471,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



10 January 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
