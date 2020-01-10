The global cookware market is poised to grow by USD 5.61 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The rapid growth in online sales and growing emphasis on cookware aesthetics and functionality are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The focus of several vendors in the global cookware marketplace is shifting toward e-commerce channels due to the growing penetration of Internet-enabled devices and advancement in technologies. This is encouraging vendors such as Hawkins Cookers and TTK Prestige to establish online purchase options through their company websites. Other vendors are collaborating with online e-commerce retail platforms such as Amazon to sell their products to a wider audience. Online sale of cookware products is increasing significantly in emerging economies such as India and China due to rapid development of Internet infrastructure and increased spending on online advertising by many vendors.

Major Five Cookware Market Companies:

Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB is headquartered in France and operates the business under various segments such as Small domestic appliances, Cookware, and Professional coffee machines and hotels. The company offers a range of cookware products that include chef's pans, cooking sets, stainless steel stockpots, fry pans, sauce pans, and multipots.

Hawkins Cookers

Hawkins Cookers is headquartered in India and offers products through the Kitchenware business units. The company offers Pressure cooker and Futura Cookware. The popular models of the company include Classic, Contura, Ceramic-Coated Contura, and Bigboy.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Live, Learn, Work, Play, and Other. The company offers a varied range of cookware products such as skillets, stockpots, pans, and sets.

TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige is headquartered in India and offers products through the Kitchen Home Appliances business segments. The company offers Pressure cookers, Pressure cookware, and Cookware. The popular product models include Popular Pressure Cooker and Prestige Apple Aluminum Polished.

Werhahn Group

Werhahn Group is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Building Materials, Financial Services, and Consumer Goods. The company provides a wide range of cookware products such as saucepans, saucier, grill pans, roasting pans, ceramic cookware, skillets and fry pans, stock pots, and cookware sets.

Cookware Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Aluminum

Stainless steel

Others

Cookware Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

