

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production rose in November after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.5 percent fall in October, which was revised from 3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in November, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in the prior month.



Construction output grew 3.5 percent year-on-year following a 3.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders dropped 1.2 percent annually in November.



Orders received from domestic market decreased 5.0 percent in November, while foreign markets rose 1.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose 0.8 percent in November.



