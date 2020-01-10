

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation rose in December after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.1 percent increase in November. In October, inflation was 2.3 percent.



Prices for recreation and culture increased by 3.4 percent and those of restaurants and hotel rose 2.7 percent annually in December. Prices for health, and food increased by 2.4 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December.



