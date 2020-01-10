Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 384.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.00p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16