Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 09-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2035.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 2048.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1997.06p INCLUDING current year revenue 2009.85p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563