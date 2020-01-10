Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
PR Newswire
10.01.2020 | 13:19
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 8

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 09-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                             2035.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                           2048.18p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                             1997.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                           2009.85p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
