Freitag, 10.01.2020
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
PR Newswire
10.01.2020 | 13:19
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 8

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 09-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                             220.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                           220.33p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying
value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
