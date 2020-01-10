Alternative investment company, Whiskey Wealth Club has its sights set on further success for 2020, targeting a 140% revenue increase to €24m. In only its third year of operating, its headcount is set to rise by 48%.

Last year was the company's most successful to date. Revenue hit €10m, while its headcount grew from 4 to 27, both highlighting the strength and opportunities with whiskey investment and its increasing appeal to investors. The company was also shortlisted for Young Company of the Year at the Growing Business Awards at the end of 2019.

Based in both Richmond and Dublin, Whiskey Wealth Club, offers investors the opportunity to purchases casks of new make spirit direct from leading distilleries. The casks are then stored in a secure bonded warehouse for the ageing process, before it can be bottled, sold or aged for longer.

Originally founded to open up the rapidly growing Irish whiskey market to private investors, the company has now expanded its operations. Last year, Whiskey Wealth Club launched into the Scotch whisky market, partnering with the historic Bladnoch Distillery, and has designs on entering new markets in the US and Japan.

Jay Bradley, founder at Whisky Wealth Club, said: "We're extremely pleased by our efforts over the past year, all the hard work from the team is very much paying off, with record revenues reported and our team seeing a significant growth in headcount.

What started as an idea over a glass of Irish whiskey has developed into the successful business Whiskey Wealth Club is today. Whiskey is seeing its popularity continually grow on a global basis. Irish whiskey exports have grown 300% in the last decade, according to the Irish Food Board, Bord Bia.

We've now laid the foundations of success to build on in the new year and the decade, which will provide further exciting opportunities for the whiskey industry for investors and distillers alike."

About Whiskey Wealth Club

Whiskey Wealth Club is an alternative investment company that connects individual investors with authentic and premium Irish and Scottish whiskey distilleries. The distilleries make casks of new spirit available to Whiskey Wealth Club at a wholesale rate that Whiskey Wealth Club then releases to private investors at a significantly discounted rate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005247/en/

Contacts:

Tushar Parmar

07428584468

tushar@milkandhoneypr.com