Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Lost Cities - Cutucu Project (the "Project") in southeastern Ecuador.

Scout Drilling at Yawi

Four bore holes have been completed on three epithermal gold targets (Targets A, B and C) at Yawi. The drill crew is operational after its year-end break and is scheduled to start drilling the fifth hole, on Target C, over the next few days. An update on drilling will be issued shortly.

Prof. Jeff Hedenquist, a preeminent specialist in epithermal gold deposits, visited Aurania's Project site in mid-December. Prof. Hedenquist reviewed core from the Yawi and Crunchy Hill targets and provided guidance on Aurania's general exploration program for epithermal gold-silver and silver-zinc-lead systems.

In addition, applications have been submitted for the water permit for scout drilling of the Apai epithermal target, which is the next target ranked for drilling after the Yawi epithermal gold target.

"Spanish Road"

A specialist archeological consulting group has been contracted to review the 2.5km stretch of trail that is believed to be a segment of the road that joined the historic mines of Logroño de Los Caballeros and Sevilla de Oro that were gold mining centres during the Spanish Colonial era. LiDAR and detailed satellite imagery will be incorporated into this investigation while field teams continue to explore the area for mineral deposits.

Copper

Field teams are exploring porphyry mineralization in the immediate vicinity of sedimentary-hosted copper-silver mineralization to establish if there is a link between the two styles of mineralization. This work is important in maximizing the efficiency of planned scout drilling on the copper targets with an ultra light-weight drill rig that has a capacity to reach a maximum depth of 200m. A video demonstration of the simplicity of extracting copper metal from sedimentary-hosted mineralization can be viewed by clicking on the following link: http://www.aurania.com/copper-extraction-experiment/.

NI 43-101 Report

An updated, independent, National Instrument 43-101 report on exploration results from the Lost Cities - Cutucu project is nearing completion and is scheduled to be filed on Sedar and to be made available on the Company's website, shortly.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurania.

